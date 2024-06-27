The South Africa National Cricket Team defeated the Afghanistan National Cricket Team by nine wickets to reach the T20 World Cup Final for the first time. South Africa bowlers were brilliant as they bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs. This was Afghanistan's lowest total in T20Is and also the lowest total in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took a three-wicket haul each which helped the Proteas men rattle the Afghanistan team. Anrich Nortje Completes 50 Wickets in T20Is, Achieves Feat During SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

South Africa Won by 9 Wickets

