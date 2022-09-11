Stuart Broad continues to impress as he now becomes the fifth-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket. The Englishman surpassed Australian great Glenn MacGrath after dismissing Dean Elgar during ENG vs SA 3rd Test Day 4 to move clear in the fifth spot with 564 wickets in 159 matches. The England bowler is the second pacer with most wickets in Tests.

The Oval Erupts

The Oval erupts as Stuart Broad becomes the 5th leading wicket taker of all time 👏👏👏#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/s1N8E9KfqS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 11, 2022

