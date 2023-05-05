Kolkata Knight Riders registered a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Diving to his left, KKR wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz took a sensational catch during the first ball of Vaibhav Arora's 19th over to dismiss Marco Jansen. Considering Jansen's ability to hit important boundaries, this was one of the biggest turning points of the match. The win has given KKR a fresh chance to get back to the IPL 2023 playoffs race. Rollercoaster of Emotions! Kavya Maran’s Happy and Sad Reactions from SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Go Viral.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Off Sensational Catch To Dismiss Marco Jansen

With the equation down to 20 off 12 balls, Rahmanullah Gurbaz grabbed an excellent catch behind the stumps 👌👌 Was this the turning point of the match folks? 🤔 #TATAIPL | #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/P0Si2pd102 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2023

