Suresh Raina has been unsold so far in the IPL 2022 auctions. This came in as a rude shock for the fans and also his fellow cricketers. However, the franchises can bid for him on the second day of auction but now, the likes of Harsha Bhogle, RP Singh, Harbhajan Singh are sad with the development. Raina played for the Chennai Super Kings in the last season. Check out the tweets below.

Aakash Chopra

Three former captains Unsold right now. Raina, Smith and Miller. #IPLMegaAuction2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022

Harsha Bhogle

Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

Below the belt

Suresh Raina went unsold because his price was too high. Rs. 2 crores plus cost of balcony room. #IPLAuction — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 12, 2022

RP Singh

I am a bit surprised that @ChennaiIPL didn’t go for Raina today but they are likely to do so, come tomorrow. Why I am saying that because their belief in Bravo is intact. #IPLAuction #IPL2022Auction #IPL2022 #iplauctionbid2022 #iplauctionbid2022 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)