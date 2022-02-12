Veteran cricketers Suresh Raina and Steve Smith have gone unsold at IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Both the players can be added back to the pool during accelerated bidding if any team shows interest.

Veteran Suresh Raina is up next - His base price is INR 2 Crore and he is UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

