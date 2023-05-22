Virat Kohli's brilliant century went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their final Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 group stage match against Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. As a result, they have been knocked out of the IPL 2023. Similar to every RCB fan, Virat Kohli himself was very much disappointed with yet another early exit from the tournament. A teary-eyed Virat Kohli was spotted in the dugout in the final moments of the game. A picture of this moment has now started to go viral on Twitter. RCB Players Do Lap of Honour at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Acknowledge Fans for Their Support Despite Getting Knocked Out of IPL 2023; Video Goes Viral.

Teary-Eyed Virat Kohli

Painful to see Virat Kohli like this. He gave his absolute best tonight. pic.twitter.com/EWKMFHqZ1X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Disappointed Looking Virat Kohli

One Tweet from ur side and One RT is Compulsory....! For King Kohli Tears 💔 A TEAM WITH NO HEART 💔 (What is this ?? Go n see my Latest Tweets but now just Follow and Viral this Trend RCB vs GT#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/eKUw3ZBeMy — I'm Sanju (@JodPahadi) May 21, 2023

