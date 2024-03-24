Rinku Singh has emerged has one of the most dependable names for KKR in the recent past and one of those who could serve the franchise for a long term in the future. He is very close to KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan as well as the Bollywood Superstar made it clear whenever he has met Rinku or posted about him. After the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match, Shah Rukh met with Rinku Singh's family and clicked a picture with him. The southpaw shared the picture on social media with the caption, 'The ones who make my heart smile'. Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Andre Russell Completes 200 Sixes in IPL 2024.

Rinku Singh Shares Heartwarming Picture of Shah Rukh Khan With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

