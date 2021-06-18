The BCCI has revisited Kapil Dev's swashbuckling innings of 173 runs against Bangladesh in 1983.

#OnThisDay in 1983: Leading from the front, @therealkapildev went berserk at Tunbridge Wells & slammed 175* off 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup! 👏👏#TeamIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GNZ2uNomS0 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)