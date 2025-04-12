Star Australian cricketer David Warner made his debut in Pakistan Super League when he took the field against Multan Sultans as Karachi Kings captain in PSL 2025. Ahead of the match he addressed the media in press conference. A reporter claimed that many 'Indians' have trolled Warner for playing in the PSL since he was not picked up in the IPL this year. However, Warner rubbished the claim made by the reporter, saying he it was the first time he had heard such a claim. "This is the first I've heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket. There's an opportunity to come to PSL. My international calendar didn't allow me to come to PSL due to the timings. Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy," Warner said during the press conference. ‘Mujhe English Nahi Aati...’ Mohammad Rizwan Reacts to Trolls Criticising Him for His English-Speaking Skills Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

David Warner Slams Journalist For Claims of Indians 'Trolling' Star Australian Cricketer Ahead of His Debut in PSL 2025

David Warner on trolling about being rejected from IPL "For my perspective, it's about playing cricket, and it's an opportunity for me to come to PSL. Before this, the international calendar didn't allow me to come here due to the timings."" pic.twitter.com/kh2LFesPBN — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)