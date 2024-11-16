Tilak Varma was named winner of the Player of the Series award in the IND vs SA T20I Series 2024 for his splendid performances with bat for the India national cricket team. The 22-year-old was in magnificent form and took centre stage with two consecutive centuries, in the third and fourth matches of the series. In the third T20I, he got to the three-figure mark for the first time in international cricket and in the fourth match, the southpaw etched his name in history as the second Indian and fifth overall player to hit two consecutive centuries in T20I cricket. Tilak Varma scored a total of 280 runs in four matches. India Beat South Africa By 135 Runs in 4th T20I 2024; Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Win Series 3-1.

Tilak Varma Named Player of the Series in IND vs SA T20I Series

4 innings 280 runs 🙌 Two outstanding 🔙 to 🔙 T20I Hundreds 💯 Tilak Varma is named the Player of the Series 🥳 Scorecard - https://t.co/b22K7t9imj#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/JoEED4Z3Ij — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)