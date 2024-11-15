It was absolute carnage here at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma both hitting centuries. Both the batters made six-hitting look extremely easy as India hit a total of maximums in the 20 overs. What a performance it has been and it is safe to say that South Africa would need a mammoth batting performance from one or two players to match this or even better this, something that looks incredibly unlikely at the moment. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma put up a 210-run partnership! The Indians would be elated and this performance is one to remember for a very long time to come! What an exhibition of batting this! Onto the chase now!
100 for Tilak Varma as well! He has become the second Indian after Sanju Samson to score two consecutive T20I centuries and what a performance it has been from the 22-year-old!
Century for Sanju Samson! What a knock it has been and he gets there off 51 deliveries! Six fours and eight sixes he has hit and what a knock it has been.
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma are gearing up for a massive finish here with both the players hitting the ball cleanly out of the park. It has been raining sixes in Johannesburg and it seems that the target is set to be a massive one for the Proteas to chase down. With four overs still left, it remains to be seen how many more can India get from here. Remember, they scored 297 just a couple of months back!
FIFTY for Tilak Varma! And it has come off just 22 balls. He and Sanju Samson have torn apart the South African bowling attack, hitting the bowlers to all parts of the ground! They are unstoppable at the moment!
Sanju Samson has continued his fine form and he looks to end the series the way he started it. He has played an excellent knock here and so has Tilak Varma, who has continued from where he left off in the last game. India in total control at the moment and South Africa are under a lot of pressure.
We are halfway in the innings and India are comfortably placed at 129/1. Sanju Samson has scored a magnificent century and will look to make it a big one. Tilak Varma at the other end also has played some good shots, looking in fine form.
Sanju Samson has been joined by Tilak Varma in the middle and the two will look to keep up the run rate that India have set in this innings. Both the players have scored tons in this series and will be confident of pulling off another good show.
OUT! Finally some respite for South Africa as Lutho Sipamla dismisses Abhishek Sharma! The left-hander wanted to go over cover but edged the ball with Heinrich Klaasen taking a simple catch. This has come after he and Sanju Samson put up a stellar show with bat in hand, scoring 73 runs in the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma c Heinrich Klaasen b Lutho Sipamla 36(18)
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have taken India off to a flying start, with the visitors scoring 30 runs in three overs. South African bowlers have had the better of the two batters at times but none have been able to provide the breakthrough so far.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Upbeat after securing an unassailable 2-1 lead, the India national cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav would look forward to finishing off the T20I series against South Africa on a high by winning the fourth and final T20I. The Men in Blue rode on a scintillating century by Tilak Varma, his first in international cricket to post a strong total before South Africa hit back with a Marco Jansen blitz where the right-hander smashed 54 runs off only 17 deliveries. The hosts, despite this sensational knock, fell short by 11 runs in the end and now, they would look to finish the series 2-2.
While India enter this contest with momentum on their side, South Africa cannot be taken lightly at all. The Men in Blue will look for another strong performance with bat in hand, especially from captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has not had a good time in the series as per his standards. On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy has been exceptional and so has Ravi Bishnoi, who has also hit the right lengths and lines and kept things tight. Another exciting contest awaits fans at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as India face South Africa in the shortest format for one final time this year.
Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
South Africa National Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman