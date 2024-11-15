India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Upbeat after securing an unassailable 2-1 lead, the India national cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav would look forward to finishing off the T20I series against South Africa on a high by winning the fourth and final T20I. You can check the India national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team match scorecard here. The Men in Blue rode on a scintillating century by Tilak Varma, his first in international cricket to post a strong total before South Africa hit back with a Marco Jansen blitz where the right-hander smashed 54 runs off only 17 deliveries. The hosts, despite this sensational knock, fell short by 11 runs in the end and now, they would look to finish the series 2-2. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 4th T20I 2024: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

While India enter this contest with momentum on their side, South Africa cannot be taken lightly at all. The Men in Blue will look for another strong performance with bat in hand, especially from captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has not had a good time in the series as per his standards. On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy has been exceptional and so has Ravi Bishnoi, who has also hit the right lengths and lines and kept things tight. Another exciting contest awaits fans at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as India face South Africa in the shortest format for one final time this year. Is India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal

South Africa National Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman