Travis Head, Mukesh Choudhary Introduced As Impact Players in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Travis Head and Mukesh Choudhary were introduced as the Impact Players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 5. Head, who was signed by SRH at the auction last year, had smashed an 18-ball half-century for the 2016 champions in their last match against Mumbai Indians, where the Sunrisers scored the highest total in IPL history. He replaced T Natarajan. Choudhary, on the other hand, replaced Shivam Dube, who did his part with a powerful knock in the first innings. Fans in Hyderabad Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Travis Head Named SRH Impact Player

Look who’s 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫elled onto the pitch for the 2nd innings 😉💥#PlayWithFire #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/Q9fdCuONTE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 5, 2024

CSK Name Mukesh Choudhary as Impact Player

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)