Travis Head, Mukesh Choudhary Introduced As Impact Players in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Both these players were introduced into the game at the start of the second innings. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings were put to bat and they scored 165/5.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 09:46 PM IST

Travis Head and Mukesh Choudhary were introduced as the Impact Players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 5. Head, who was signed by SRH at the auction last year, had smashed an 18-ball half-century for the 2016 champions in their last match against Mumbai Indians, where the Sunrisers scored the highest total in IPL history. He replaced T Natarajan. Choudhary, on the other hand, replaced Shivam Dube, who did his part with a powerful knock in the first innings.  Fans in Hyderabad Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Travis Head Named SRH Impact Player

CSK Name Mukesh Choudhary as Impact Player

Travis Head and Mukesh Choudhary were introduced as the Impact Players in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 5. Head, who was signed by SRH at the auction last year, had smashed an 18-ball half-century for the 2016 champions in their last match against Mumbai Indians, where the Sunrisers scored the highest total in IPL history. He replaced T Natarajan. Choudhary, on the other hand, replaced Shivam Dube, who did his part with a powerful knock in the first innings.  Fans in Hyderabad Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Travis Head Named SRH Impact Player

CSK Name Mukesh Choudhary as Impact Player

