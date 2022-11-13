After Pakistan's defeat in the T20 World Cup final, Mohammad Shami took a jibe on Shoaib Akhtar on twitter calling the defeat as a result of karma. This triggered a banter between the fast-bowling stalwarts as now Shoaib Akhtar replied to Shami using a Harsha Bhogle tweet where he praised the way Pakistan defended the total of 137 in the final. Shoaib also called Harsha 'Sensible' in his tweet.

Shoaib Akhtar replies to Mohammad Shami using Harsha Bhogle tweet

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)