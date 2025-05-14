Star India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted together at the Mumbai Airport. As fans were left in shock with Virat Kohli taking retirement from Test cricket on May 12, the paparazzi confronted him expressing their grief over the retirement of the legend from red-ball cricket, saying, "Sir aapne gaalat kiya retirement leke, hum cricket hi nahi dekhenge" (Sir, you did wrong by taking retirement we will not watch cricket). Virat Kohli looked to avoid the question and move away. Members of the paparazzi in the Mumbai Airport then said that they would only watch ODI cricket as he will play that format. They also wished that RCB would win IPL 2025. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at Delhi Airport Following Meeting With Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport:

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Back In Mumbai.🤍 . . Pap To Virat: Why Did You Take Retirement ? We Will Not Watch Test Cricket Anymore! 🥲💔 . . .#Virushka #TestRetirement pic.twitter.com/dZu6PZU3T5 — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) May 13, 2025

Virat Kohli Avoiding The Question:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jokerhun (@chu_kismat)

Fans Criticize Media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @twelfthmanposting

Paparazzi Representing Fans!:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by :) (@vk.editzh)

