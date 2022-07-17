Virat Kohli encountered another batting failure when he was dismissed by Reece Topley during the 3rd ODI between India and England. Kohli fell familiarly by edging an away-going delivery and Jos Buttler took a safe catch behind the stumps.

Here's Video of the Dismissal:

Fans Reacted to Another Failure by the Indian Batting Star:

Another Failure:

'Another Score Below 20'

Is it?

'Beyond Finished'

'All the Best'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)