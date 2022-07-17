Virat Kohli encountered another batting failure when he was dismissed by Reece Topley during the 3rd ODI between India and England. Kohli fell familiarly by edging an away-going delivery and Jos Buttler took a safe catch behind the stumps.

Here's Video of the Dismissal:

Fans Reacted to Another Failure by the Indian Batting Star:

Another Failure:

Virat edges one to Buttler and departs for 1️⃣7️⃣#ENGvIND https://t.co/cQehQZh5TJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 17, 2022

'Another Score Below 20'

Kohli’s not so struggling England tour comes to an end with another under 20 score. — Sourabh Sanyal -Mask & Vaccination (💉x😷) is must (@sourabhsanyal) July 17, 2022

Is it?

Possibly the last time we saw this top three bat together then. Thanks for the contributions. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 17, 2022

'Beyond Finished'

Walk in. Hit a couple of gorgeous drives. Raise expectations. Edge behind after scoring a 15-20. Rinse and repeat. Virat Kohli is beyond finished! ☹️☹️ — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) July 17, 2022

'All the Best'

It was unfortunate that Virat had to get out after hitting three fours and was setting his eyes in while all cricketing enthusiasts and critics were analysing his every stroke. A bad patch ,he will shine again,all the best fir the future games @imVkohli — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) July 17, 2022

