Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has returned home from South Africa ahead of the Test series due to family emergency. Kohli was part of the Intra-Squad practice match apparently he won't be participating in it anymore. The India vs South Africa first Test starts on December 26 on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion and as per various reports, Kohli is expected to be back for the series opener. Shubman Gill Scores Century, Yashasvi Jaiswal Enjoys Good Outing in Intra-Squad Game As Team India Train Behind Closed Doors Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

Virat Kohli Returns Home

Virat Kohli has gone back home due to family emergency: BCCI sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

