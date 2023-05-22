Virat Kohli was seen signing an autograph for Rashid Khan after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 21. The RCB star smashed a century to help his team post a competitive total, but his performance was outdone by Shubman Gill, whose hundred propelled Gujarat Titans to victory. RCB players also performed a lap of honour at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, thanking the fans for their support. ‘This Man is on Just Another Level of Forgetting’ Rohit Sharma Forgets to Open Bottle Cap Before Drinking Water, Fans React to Viral Video.

Virat Kohli Signs Autograph for Rashid Khan, RCB Players Perform Lap of Honour

Some memorable souvenirs for players and a lap of honour for the ever-so-energetic Chinnaswamy crowd 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Y8dQzz2QyP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)