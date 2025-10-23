Virat Kohli went out for a duck during the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025. This was his second consecutive duck in the three-match ODI series. Virat Kohli got out in 6.5 overs, via lbw by Xavier Bartlett. This was the first time in his ODI career that he got dismissed for a duck in two back-to-back games in ODIs. What makes the scene appear even sadder is that, after getting out, while leaving the pitch, Kohli was seen gesturing to the crowd at Adelaide Oval with his hand. As Virat Kohli acknowledged the crowd with his hand, many speculate that the legend might be retiring from international cricket, and this could be his last match at the venue. He also got a standing ovation from many in the crowd. However, these are mere speculations; nothing is confirmed. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: 'Came from London Only To Get Out for a Duck' Fans React As Virat Kohli Departs Without Scoring for Second Consecutive Time.

'Virat Kohli Gesture At The End'

ViratKohli gesture at the end probably means may be he is announcing retirement from cricket. Virat Kohli got a good standing ovation while leaving the ground. He gives a good bye gesture too.#ViratKohli #Cricket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/NIroeLM4JS — Mukesh Kumar Sahu (@Anchor_Mukesh) October 23, 2025

Acknowledging Adelaide Crowd

End is very-very near guys, cherish each and every moment of Virat kohli in this tour.💔 pic.twitter.com/vgJ3Uy4rxO — U' (@toxifyy18) October 23, 2025

