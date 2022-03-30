Virat Kohli's reaction after taking Sam Billings' catch during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 game against Kolkata Knight Riders went viral on Wednesday, March 30. Kohli took a simple catch when Billings mishit the ball and then he came up with a cheeky reaction while looking to the fans.

See Pic Here:

Looked that Virat Kohli's reaction when he takes Sam Billings' catch. pic.twitter.com/gnWJhthUfS — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)