India has humbled Australia in the 1st Test at Nagpur as they secured a steamrolling victory by an innings and 132 runs and wrapped the game up within the third day. The pitch which created much controversy ahead of the Test, was used by the Indian batters and the bowlers beautifully as they dismissed Australia under a score of 100 in the 3rd innings. After the victory over the mighty Aussies, several ex-cricketers like Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag and Dinesh Karthik along with the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game. Ravi Ashwin Helps India Beat Australia by an Innings and 132 Runs, Hosts Take Lead in Four-Match Series.

Wasim Jaffer Reacts

Dinesh Karthik Reacts

Venkatesh Prasad Reacts

Virender Sehwag Reacts

Smart Strategy

Too Much Emphasis On Pitch

Funny One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)