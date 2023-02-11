India has humbled Australia in the 1st Test at Nagpur as they secured a steamrolling victory by an innings and 132 runs and wrapped the game up within the third day. The pitch which created much controversy ahead of the Test, was used by the Indian batters and the bowlers beautifully as they dismissed Australia under a score of 100 in the 3rd innings. After the victory over the mighty Aussies, several ex-cricketers like Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag and Dinesh Karthik along with the fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game. Ravi Ashwin Helps India Beat Australia by an Innings and 132 Runs, Hosts Take Lead in Four-Match Series.

Wasim Jaffer Reacts

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

Dinesh Karthik Reacts

India dominated the Test from the start to finish. Terrific start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iGhQtfgQM4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 11, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad Reacts

A dominating Test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit showing his class with a magnificent 100, Ashwin demonstrating why Aussies are so worried about him and Axar Patel showing good all round skills and not to forget Shami. Happy unit , Team India . #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xEszU6DKCq — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023

Virender Sehwag Reacts

There was a time Australia were way ahead of the rest in playing mind games. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine. Brilliant from Axar Patel …isse kehte hain kehkar…. Mazaa aa gaya pic.twitter.com/FRdVmZRlZj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 11, 2023

Smart Strategy

I wouldn’t worry, Australia are just following the India method of getting smashed in the first Border-Gavaskar Test before staging a comeback. Expecting Cummins to fly home after this game and a net bowler - maybe the Ashwin lookalike- to bowl them to victory at Ahmedabad — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) February 11, 2023

Too Much Emphasis On Pitch

What a performance by Team India. Australia seemed to have lost the natch before it began with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully which is what Test cricket demands and scored 400 , Australia were playing a different wicket in their minds. Well done, Boys pic.twitter.com/Yz8KocKK0A — Rajesh Kumar (@i_am_rajesh_k) February 11, 2023

Funny One

Australia after loosing the first test pic.twitter.com/5UvtpSJAQo — Rahul R Verma (@RahulRVerma3) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)