India national cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar shared pictures on his social media in traditional Tamil attire with family during a home event. The rising sensation also flaunted a tattoo of his mother's face on his chest. The versatile player will be next seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. Sundar will play for the Gujarat Titans. The one-time champion signed the star all-rounder for 3.2 crore. Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025: Washington Sundar Sold to GT for INR 3.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Washington Sundar Shares Picture In Traditional Tamil Attire

