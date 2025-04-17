In match 12 of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, hosts Pakistan women's national cricket team are set to lock horns with the bottom-placed Thailand women's national cricket team. The PAK-W vs THA-W CWC Qualifier match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 17. Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner, hence fans cannot watch the match on their TV sets. However, fans looking where to watch the online streaming viewing options for the PAK-W vs THA-W CWC Qualifier match can tune to FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier for INR 69 on the FanCode app and website. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Sixth Edition of Women's ODI Competition.

Where to Watch Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team vs Thailand Women's National Cricket Team ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Match:

Six teams. Two spots. One dream. 🏆 Catch all the action from the Women’s World Cup Qualifier LIVE on FanCode!🏏#CWCQualifiers #WWCQualifier2025 https://t.co/RB5PCMWgu2 — FanCode (@FanCode) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)