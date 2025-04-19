The West Indies Women's National Cricket team will square off against the Thailand Women's National Cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Saturday, April 19. The West Indies women vs Thailand women match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and it will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 qualifier in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans however, can watch the West Indies Women vs Thailand Women live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass worth Rs 15 for the same. Pakistan Qualify for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, Beat Thailand To Win Fourth Straight Match in Ongoing CWC Qualifiers.

West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team vs Thailand Women’s National Cricket Team

The grand finale of these World Cup Qualifiers! WI are aiming to end with a bang!💥#CWCQ | #MaroonWarriors pic.twitter.com/qtY4O36udD — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)