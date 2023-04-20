It was a surprise for the fans when Virat Kohli appeared instead of Faf Du Plessis with the team sheets in his hands ahead of the toss of the PBKS vs RCB match at Mohali along with opposition captain Sam Curran. Virat Kohli left RCB captaincy after the loss in Eliminator of 2021, in the following year Faf Du Plessis was elected captain and since then Virat has not taken leadership duties. When quizzed, Virat elaborated Faf Du Plessis is still nursing an injury he sustained in the previous game and is not fit enough to field and will only bat in the first innings. Later he will replaced with the impact player. Hence, he has taken up the leadership role.

Why is Virat Kohli Captaining RCB?

BREAKING: Toss with a twist! King Kohli to lead RCB today as @faf1307 is nursing an injury he picked up in the last match.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #PBKSvRCB @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/vCVhJPhlhk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2023

