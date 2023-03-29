Shakib Al Hasan is expected to play a key role in KKR's IPL 2023 campaign and fans have been wondering if the Bangladesh all-rounder would be available for the Knights' first match against Punjab Kings on April 1. Shakib is currently with his national team facing Ireland for a three-game T20I series. However, the KKR camp is said to be positive about having him available for the match. Bangladesh play their third and final T20I against Ireland on March 31, while KKR take on Punjab a day later. Shakib also is slated to lead his side in the one-off Test match against Ireland, which is scheduled to begin on March 8. Litton Das Smashes Fastest Fifty by Bangladesh Batter in T20Is, Achieves Feat of Just 18 Balls During BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2023.

Will Shakib Al Hasan Be Available for KKR vs PBKS Clash?

The KKR camp is EXTREMELY POSITIVE about Shakib Al Hasan's availability ahead of their season opener against PBKS on April 1st. Remember, Bangladesh will be taking on Ireland in a one-off Test at Mirpur from April 4-8 and Shakib is STILL slotted to lead his country as of now... — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) March 28, 2023

