Rehmat Shah was batting on 91 runs and building a fifth wicket solid partnership with Ikram Alikhil. The pair collected 45 runs in 12 overs with in form Rehmat Shah doing the majority of the work. But it was Sadeera Samarawikrama’s brilliance that helped Sri Lanka finally break the partnership. Rehmat, relying on his sweep shots tried to sweep Prabhat Jayasuriya’s delivery again. But reading his movements, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawikrama shifted to his left and caught a low catch to dismiss Shah. Wrapping up the rest of the team in just 43 runs, Sadeera Samarawikrama’s high IQ catch can be seen as a turning point for the Sri Lankan side. Unfortunate! Debutant Rajat Patidar Dismissed by Rehan Ahmed As Ball Trickles Onto Stumps After He Defends It During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sadeera Samarawickrama Takes Wonderful Catch

Anticipation on point 👌💯 Brilliant piece of wicket-keeping from #SadeeraSamarawickrama saw Rahmat Shah depart 9 runs short of his century 🧤#SonySportsNetwork #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/SEACw7yvFj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 2, 2024

