Yash Dhull scored back-to-back hundreds for Delhi on his Ranji Trophy debut against Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, February 20. The right-hander has had a sensational beginning to his career in Ranji Trophy as he keeps getting better with every game. The right-hander hit 14 fours and one six in his 202-run knock. He became the third batsman after Nari Contractor and Virag Awathe to achieve this unique feat.

Watch Video of Moment He Scored Century:

𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝘿𝙀𝘽𝙐𝙏! 👏 👏 💯 in the first innings 💪 💯 in the second innings 💪 What a way to announce his arrival in First-Class cricket! 🙌 🙌 #RanjiTrophy | #DELvTN | @Paytm Well done, @YashDhull2002! 👍 👍 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/V9zuzGuQjk — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 20, 2022

