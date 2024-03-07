Yashasvi Jaiswal is having the time of his life with the bat in hand in the India vs England Test series. The young opener achieved a major milestone in his young career as he became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket, in terms of matches. Jaiswal achieved this feat in just nine Test matches, which is two less than what Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara, with both doing it in 11 matches each. It has to be noted that Jaiswal took 16 innings to get to the mark and is the second-fastest Indian in terms of innings after Vinod Kambli (14). Kuldeep Yadav Completes 50 Wickets in Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 1000 Test Runs

Fastest to 1000 Test runs, in terms of matches: 7 - Don Bradman 9 - Herbert Sutcliffe 9 - Everton Weekes 9 - George Headley 9 - YASHASVI JAISWAL Jaiswal among the legendary names! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/omR4w4ulLz — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 7, 2024

