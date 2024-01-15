Yashasvi Jaiswal was in imperious form in the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I as he scored 68 runs off 34 balls, leading the Men in Blue to a dominant six-wicket victory in Indore. He was involved in a couple of partnerships, one with Virat Kohli and the other with Shivam Dube as India romped home to a win in 15.4 overs, while chasing 173. The youngster looked back at his performance in the match, which also included affecting a runout. He also shared his experience of batting alongside Kohli and also the conversations he's had with captain Rohit Sharma, in a video shared by BCCI on social media. IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024: Captain Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on Batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube After India Beat Afghanistan.

Watch Video:

