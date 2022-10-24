In a bizarre incident, South Africa conceded five penalty runs during their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Zimbabwe after the ball touched Quinton de Kock's love that was lying on the ground. The South African keeper had removed the glove to collect the ball but the throw from a fielder struck the piece of accessory.

Penalty Runs

Zimbabwe has been awarded five penalty runs after the ball rolled into Quinton de Kock’s glove on the turf.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mxWPo8mlPO — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 24, 2022

Watch Video

