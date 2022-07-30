MD Hussamuddin had a brilliant outing in his first game at CWG 2022 as he advanced to the Round of 16 in the Men's featherweight category (54-57kg) at Commonwealth Games 2022 after a unanimous decision win over South African Amzolele Dyeyi.

