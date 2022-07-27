PV Sindhu has been named the flag bearer of India team at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have announced that they have choosen the Singapore Open champion shuttler to bear the Indian flag at the Games' opening ceremony. Earlier, Neeraj Chopra was chosen for the service, but he pulled out due to injury.

Check the Tweet:

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: IOA (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/ZUtHlL42CV — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

