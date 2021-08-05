Deepak Punia failed to secure a bronze medal after losing the bronze medal match to Myles Amine of San Marino. Punia lost 4-2 in the dying stages of the match. See how netizens reacted:

So unfortunate:

Damn, so unfortunate. Deepak Punia 🇮🇳 loses to Myles Amine 🇸🇲 in the last 10 seconds.. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 5, 2021

This user regretted the loss!

Deepak Punia loses his bronze medal match despite having a lead till last few seconds. Bc what is happening.. Kya mast medal tha yaar. #Wrestling — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2021

Heartbreak!

Heart break for Deepak Punia, lost in the final seconds of the bronze medal match in #Tokyo2020 #Olympics. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2021

So close!

Or else!

Deepak Punia faltered in last 10seconds else it would have been a bronze. — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) August 5, 2021

