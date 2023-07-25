Star Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo who regularly lights up the stage of NBA for Milwaukee Bucks, shares a funny tweet after PSG receives astronomic offer for Kylian Mbappe from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The forward shared a picture of himself and his tweet read, 'Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe.' Recently he appealed to the Saudi Pro League clubs to sign up after doing 500 keepy-ups. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accepts Al-Hilal's Offer For the French Striker.

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Offers Himself Instead of Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀 pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

