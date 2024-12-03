The Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr lost their first match of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite this season. This will make their chances of going to the top tougher. Akram Afif broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute after putting Qatari side Al-Sadd ahead. But Romain Saiss's own goal made the scoreline 1-1. Adam Ounas converted a spot kick in the game's final moments, which helped Al-Sadd secure a win over Al-Nassr. The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo was felt in the final third as Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane were not enough. Al-Nassr have dropped three points in the ACL 2024-25. Pep Guardiola Hits 'Reset' Following Manchester City's Devastating 2-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in Premier League 2024-25.

Al-Nassr vs Al Sadd Result

FT | 🇸🇦 Al Nassr 1️⃣-2️⃣ Al Sadd 🇶🇦



Goals from Afif and Ounass lead Al Sadd to victory in Riyadh ⚡️#ACLElite | #NSRvSAD pic.twitter.com/TSxqq9PGLE— #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) December 2, 2024

