Austria will take on Norway at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro in a Group A battle on July 16 (Saturday) in England. The match has a tentative starting time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Falmer Stadium. The two sides have secured one win so far in two games and would try to catch Group A leader England with a victory in tonight's clash. Sony Sports HD/SD channels would provide the live telecast of the game, while SonyLIV app will stream the Austria vs Norway match free online in India. Fans can get the live action of the clash on JioTV.

Check the Tweet for streaming details:

The @WEURO2022 Daily Wrap 📽️@RadhaLathGupta (Founder, @SheTalksBall) is here to get us up to speed with all the #WEURO2022 Updates and qualification scenarios from the matches tonight ⚽ Don't miss the action, ONLY on the #SonySportsNetwork from 12:30 AM onwards 📺 pic.twitter.com/jT6BotvDtV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 15, 2022

