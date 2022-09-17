Robert Lewandowski is on a scoring spree at the moment as the Polish striker smashed a brace to power Barcelona to 3-0 win over Elche at Camp Nou today. Memphis Depay was the another scorer for the Catalan club as they bounced back from their 0-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek. Xavi's side climbed to the top spot in the points table with this victory.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

