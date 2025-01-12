The first trophy of the La Liga 2024-25 season, Spanish Super Cup 2025 is just hours away with Real Madrid and Barcelona facing each other in the final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Both sides are confident of winning the title with the talent and quality they possess, but a minor mistake can affect the outcome of the match. This is their third consecutive meeting in the Spanish Super Cup final with both sides winning the title one time each. Interestingly, The previous three winners of this competition have gone on to lift La Liga, perhaps the boost received from triumphing the El Clasico in Jeddah will prove to be the edge when it's all said and done. So here are the three talking points of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Hansi Flick ‘Punished’ Regular Goal-Keeper Inaki Pena in Semi-Final, Team Head Coach Reasons His Decision Ahead of Supercopa de Espana El Clasico.

Is Barcelona’s Offside Trap Beatable?

Barcelona’s recent win 4-0 over Real Madrid looked one-sided on paper but it was basically won by the Barcelona defence line who slowed down the ‘pacey Real Madrid attack’ with its Offside trap. Kylian Mbappe suffered a lot with an unwanted record of offside calls against him. Disrupting Real Madrid’s offensive flow, Barcelona managed to score goals on the counter-attack and won the first El Clasico of the La Liga 2024-25 season. Barca’s early dominance in the LaLiga was through its defensive line leading the league It will be interesting to watch whether the trend will continue in the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final.

Comeback Kings – Real Madrid to Break Barcelona Hearts?

Real Madrid CF – known for its ‘comebacks’ in the past is somehow a dark horse in the match following their loss in the league. But it is important to remember that Carlo Ancelotti’s side is currently leading the league despite a poor start and proved its capability to ‘rise from the ashes’. Yet this is not a league match but a knock-out game with the winner taking the bragging rights. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Preview: Key Battles, H2H and More About Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

Overload to Overshadow the Supercopa de Espana El Clasico?

The issue has been there since the popularity of football crossed all boundaries and FIFA took the opportunity to add more teams, tournaments, Cups, eventually matches in the schedules. Real Madrid and Barcelona even though have strong lineups and bench strength opted for fairly similar line-ups in most of the matches. So, the star players and performers are overworked to some extent. Now with two high-intensity matches in the space of three days that too in the Middle-East conditions might affect the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).