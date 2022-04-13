Villarreal outplayed six-time European champion Bayern Munich to reach the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinals for the first time in 16 years. Villarreal made it to the last four after 1-1 draw in the second leg with a 2-1 aggregate victory. Samuel Chukwueze equalised in the 88th-minute to help his side advance to semis. You can watch goal video highlights of Bayern Munich vs Villarreal here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)