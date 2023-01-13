FIFA has announced the nominees' list for FIFA The Best Women's Player 2022 Award. Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas will be hoping to defend her title. Meanwhile, she will be heavily challenged by Arsenal star Beth Mead. Mead had an exceptional outing with the English national team, helping them to lift Euro 2022. Two more English players Keira Walsh and Leah Willamson have been nominated. Meanwhile, heavyweights like Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr and Ada Hagerberg are also on the list. Cristiano Ronaldo Finds No Place in FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2022 Nominees List; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Nominated.

FIFA The Best Women's Player 2022 Award

#TheBest FIFA Women’s Player Nominees: 🇪🇸Aitana Bonmatí 🇧🇷Debinha 🇨🇦Jessie Fleming 🇳🇴Ada Hegerberg 🇦🇺Sam Kerr 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Beth Mead 🇳🇱Vivianne Miedema 🇺🇸Alex Morgan 🇩🇪Lena Oberdorf 🇩🇪Alexandra Popp 🇪🇸Alexia Putellas 🇫🇷Wendie Renard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Keira Walsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Leah Williamson — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 12, 2023

