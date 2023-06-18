Brazil returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Guinea in an international friendly as the players donned black jerseys in a show of support against the menace of racism. Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior were on the scoresheet for Brazil as they beat the African side convincingly. For Guinea, the only goal came from Serhou Guirassy in the 36th minute. Vinicius Jr and Brazil Teammates Wear Black Jerseys During International Friendly Against Guinea in Powerful Stand Against Racism (See Pics).

Brazil vs Guinea Match Result

Joelinton pela Seleção Brasileira Jogos: 1 Gols: 1 Que início! 📸: Joilson Marconne/CBF pic.twitter.com/fqB4cTXXHM — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 17, 2023

