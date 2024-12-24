Cristiano Ronaldo is on a break with his family due to the festival season and Al-Nassr will be in action on January 9, 2025. All Saudi Pro League players are on a big break and so is Ronaldo. CR7 took to social media and shared a photo with his son Mateo. The background of the photo is fully covered with snow and Ronaldo is sitting on a snow bike along with his son Mateo. The picture looks adorable. Al-Nassr star Ronaldo will be in action soon. ‘Who Said Messi is Better Than Me?’ Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Jokingly’ Questions MrBeast’s Crew, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Son Mateo

