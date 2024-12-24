Top YouTubers Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast joined hands and captured some videos highlighting Ronaldo’s footballing skills and also more about his career. In the recent video on Ronaldo’s UR.Cristiano channel, titled ‘How many goalkeepers does it take to stop Ronaldo’ where Ronaldo was shooting penalties and members of MrBeast’s crew were in the goal trying to stop the same. On one occasion Argentine footballer and Ronaldo’s on-field competitor Lionel Messi’s name came up. Ronaldo took the opportunity and questioned ‘Who said Messi is better than me’. Everyone pointed at MrBeast’s crew member Nolan. Ronaldo laughed and jokingly scored the spot-kick at Nolan’s end. Watch the video below. Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With MrBeast To Surprise His Kids for Christmas, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast New Video

