As reported by Matthijs Pog, the legend Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano dos Santos, popularly known as Cristiano Jr is under the radar of many top clubs, and CR7's ex-club Juventus is also interested in him. It has also been reported that the 14-year-old Cristiano Jr has also attracted the Manchester United scouting team, after marking his debut for the Portugal U-15 side against Japan. Cristiano Jr was a part of the Manchester United academy when his father was playing his second stint with the Red Devils. Cristiano Jr is presently a part of Al-Nassr's academy. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son, Cristiano Jr Plays His Second Match For Portugal U-15, Gets First Start In 0-1 Defeat Against Greece U-15.

Juventus Shown Interest In Cristiano Jr:

