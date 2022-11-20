Jeon Jungkook aka the ‘Golden Maknae’ will be performing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar. He will be shaking a leg to the “Dreamers” soundtrack. The official Twitter handle of Big Hit Music, the South Korean entertainment music label that handles BTS, the boy band Jungkook is part of announced the big news on Saturday with a poster featuring the star K-pop idol. Soon, the FIFA World Cup official Twitter handle too shared the music cover photo with more details regarding the opening ceremony. Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony date and time are November 20 at from 7.30 PM IST onwards. And from the poster, it appears the soundtrack will be released on Sunday at 2 PM KST | 12 AM ET | 10.30 AM IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem: Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Feature in 'Tukoh Taka' Football WC Song (Watch Video).

Check BTS' Jungkook's Dreamers Poster for FIFA World Cup 2022!

Dreamers 2022. 11. 20. 2PM KST | 12AM ET#Dreamers2022 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 19, 2022

