The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts on June 11 and the final will be played on July 19, 2026. While rest of the world has made substantial progress in the qualification for the mega tournament, European nations will see theirs condensed into the next year. With the European Nations League still going on, some nations including former champions France, Germany, and Spain will have to wait for the confirmed group depending on their results in the competition. But the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier is complete with their respective possible opponents. The UEFA section of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finally gets underway next March. Check out the groups for the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers below. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA World Cup 2034 Despite Controversy

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Teams and Groups

Your 2026 FIFA World Cup - European qualifiers pic.twitter.com/0SXYyv0k5Z — Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)