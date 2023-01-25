FSV Mainz are all set to face Borussia Dortmund in their next match at the Bundesliga 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25th. the game will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mewa Arena, Mainz. Mainz played a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart in their previous match. Meanwhile, Dortmund are coming with a 4-3 victory against Augsburg. The important Bundesliga 2022-23 match between FSV Mainz and Borussia Dortmund will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates Ahead of Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal vs Al-Ittihad (See Pics and Video).

FSV Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund On Sony Liv

Midweek Matchday for the @BlackYellow Army 🟡⚫ Dortmund will look to crawl back in the 🔝 4️⃣ when they face @1FSVMainz05 at the MEWA Arena⚽ Watch high-octane football in #MAIBVB tonight, at 11 PM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#FootballAsItsMeantToBe #ThisIsOurFootball pic.twitter.com/KInngYsUH5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)