Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ettifaq in the King's Cup 2023-24 season on Tuesday, October 31. The match will be at Al-Awwal Park Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 08:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the match and the live telecast of this match is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can, nonetheless, watch live streaming online of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Eighth Ballon d'Or Award, Expresses Gratitude to Fans and Family (See Instagram Post).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King’s Cup 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

اليـوم يظهـر #العالمي 🤩 دور الـ16 في #أغلى_الكؤوس 🏆 🆚 | ⁧#النصر_الاتفاق ⏱️ | الساعة الخامسة وخمسٌ وأربعون دقيقة مساءً 🏟️ | ساحة #النصر .. الأول بارك بالتوفيق للعالمي 💛 pic.twitter.com/j0lnio5UTs — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) October 31, 2023

