The FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match will be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 1, at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. So, the FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match live telecast viewing options will be available for the fans in India on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 HD/SD TV channels. FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match live streaming viewing options will also be available for the fans in the SonyLiv app and website, but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match on the Jiotv app for free. Barcelona vs Inter Milan Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Match at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Final:

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐎𝐍 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑! 🍿🤩 Watch Barcelona vs Inter Milan, live tonight from 12:30 AM, on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/l4FFpc7sNl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 30, 2025

