With hopes of overthrowing Mohun Bagan from the perch, Bengaluru FC will take on FC Goa in the ongoing ISL 2024-25 on December 14. The Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, and begin at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options on the Sports 18 3 channels. Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing options is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. Odisha FC Condemns Racial Abuse Targeting Diego Mauricio in ISL 2024–25 Match Against East Bengal, Urges Unity Against Discrimination (See Post).

